3 players connected to Dave Canales the Carolina Panthers should stay away from
With the hire of Dave Canales, there are some players who could potentially follow him to Carolina. There are also some the team should stay away from.
Carolina Panthers should not bother with Mike Evans
I'm going to get the most notable one out of the way. In my opinion, I do not think it is going to be worth the Carolina Panthers' time to pursue Mike Evans. That might seem a bit odd for me to say, but I just don't think it's a viable option.
Evans is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. He's played in the NFL for 10 seasons and has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of those campaigns. He's the epitome of consistency, being named to five Pro Bowls and catching 99 touchdowns over his regular and postseason career.
However, Evans has battled soft-tissue injuries his entire career and is set to enter his age-31 season in 2024.
While Evans has not shown many signs of slowing down, Father Time may begin to catch up to him soon. The move to potentially sign the former first-round pick also does not make much financial sense.
According to Spotrac, Evans' market value stands at $23.8 million per season. I think he is going to want at least $20 million per year. Would that be a wise investment for a 31-year-old and for the Panthers to make?
Evans would not be a long-term piece for the team. I think the Panthers need to focus more on signing a wide receiver who is younger and who can be a long-term weapon for Bryce Young. Tee Higgins' market value is $18.6 million. He is a free agent and is just 25 years old.
Investing $20 million per year into someone else like Higgins makes much more sense than handing Evans that amount of money.