3 players connected to Dave Canales the Carolina Panthers should stay away from
With the hire of Dave Canales, there are some players who could potentially follow him to Carolina. There are also some the team should stay away from.
Damien Lewis wouldn't move the needle for Carolina Panthers OL
Damien Lewis is set to hit the open market in 2024 after spending the first four years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He's been a full-time starter since being drafted out of Ohio State. As we all saw in 2023, the Carolina Panthers offensive line has more holes than Swiss cheese.
Outside of Taylor Moton at right tackle, Carolina could upgrade every position.
Some quality offensive linemen are set to be free agents in 2024. Dan Morgan would have a nice selection to choose from if he wanted to go down that route. This is also expected to be a deep draft class, especially at the offensive tackle spot.
Lewis might be a logical player to follow Dave Canales to Carolina. The two were together in Seattle from 2020-2022. However, the former third-round pick is just a guy. He is not the type of player the Panthers should invest money into.
According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis graded out as the 37th guard this year out of 78 qualified players. They credited him with four penalties conceded and three sacks allowed.
His market value is projected at $7.4 million per year, which isn't a huge number. Not only could Carolina potentially find the same production with a rookie in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they could also simply invest in a better free agent along the offensive line.
Someone who comes to mind is Mike Onwenu of the New England Patriots, who was also a 2020 draft pick. He has played both tackle and guard at a high level and would be an elite upgrade for Bryce Young. He's someone who can kick out to tackle in a pinch and is a total brick wall at guard.
If the Panthers want to improve their protection in free agency, Lewis should not be a target.