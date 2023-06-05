3 players who are definitely entering their last season with the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Henry Anderson - Carolina Panthers DL
Perhaps it was surprising to see Henry Anderson get a short-term extension from the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The veteran defensive end didn't have things easy last season thanks to some health issues, so the introduction of a new coaching regime on defense led by Ejiro Evero meant his future was in significant doubt.
Anderson's ability to set the edge is something that's highly valued by Evero as part of his 3-4 base scheme. This probably played a leading role in Carolina's decision to give the former third-round selection another shot.
There does seem to be an opportunity awaiting Anderson depending on where the Panthers deem his talents best suited. His traits indicate a 3-4 outside linebacker position could be in the offing, but his physical frame could be slender as a 3-4 defensive end option.
It's a predicament for the player and all part of this transition to Evero's scheme. There are a few players in the same boat during their adjustment, so it'll be fascinating to see how things shake out throughout the summer.
Whichever way it goes for Anderson, one would be hard-pressed to see the Stanford product get another year beyond this one. Although that could change if the edge defender enjoys a career renaissance with Evero's exceptional mind leading the charge.