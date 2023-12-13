3 position groups Carolina Panthers could target first in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers have some options with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers could grab another TE
The Carolina Panthers' best pick at No. 33 overall might not necessarily be on the offensive side of the ball. But you never know.
A couple of positions that I think are simply off the table at the top of the second round for Carolina would be at running back, inside linebacker, and safety. These are three spots that don't have a ton of value in the NFL.
Sure, you need competency at each position. But they're not positions that need as much careful attention as others like cornerback or edge rusher. I would be shocked if the Panthers took any of the aforementioned positions with their high-end second-round selection.
Carolina could use some help off the edge and at tight end, specifically. Pro Football Focus has Georgia stud Brock Bowers as their TE1. That's not really up for discussion.
Bowers is going to go inside the top 10, but their second-rated is Ja'Tavion Sanders out of Texas. He's a junior who has caught 93 receptions for 1,220 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over the last two seasons.
I think ideally, the Panthers are looking to grab a wide receiver or offensive tackle with their first pick. These are the two most dire positions for the team. Hitting a home run with one of these lackluster groups would give the team a foundational block for years to come.