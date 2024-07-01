3 positive Carolina Panthers changes over 2024 offseason workouts
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales took the Carolina Panthers head coaching job with supreme confidence despite the position being deemed as a poisoned chalice by most around the league. The progressive figure feels like he's got the right formula to help this struggling franchise get back on its feet. He also left an immensely positive impression over early offseason workouts.
The increased belief and energy across the organization, since Canales took charge, is hard to overlook. He's simplified the practice regimen of every player and focused on getting the fundamentals right first. After that, he's convinced better performance levels will follow.
Carolina's newfound positivity isn't shared by most in the media. They're expecting the Panthers to go through significant complications in 2024 on their long road back to prominence. This is something Canales can work to his advantage in pursuit of making his team one of the league's surprise packages next season.
How things unfold during Carolina's upcoming training camp and the team's preseason slate will provide a broader indication of what this team might be capable of. For now, here are three positive Panthers changes evident throughout their recently concluded off-season workout program in 2024.
Carolina Panthers blocking concepts
The Carolina Panthers didn't get much from their offensive line last season. Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton remained supremely consistent, but nobody else met their end of the bargain. Dave Canales is looking to change all that moving forward.
Carolina made two notable additions to the interior after spending big sums to land Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. More importantly, the head coach is implementing blocking concepts that look much better suited to the strengths of his projected starters.
There will be an emphasis on the running game. There's been an urgent need for quarterback Bryce Young to get the football out of his hands within a 2.7-second timeframe. Canales is also working on enhancing communication to ensure everyone gets on the same page and is aware of their responsibilities.
Hopefully, it'll have the desired effect when competitive action begins once again. Otherwise, Young will be running for his life in 2024.