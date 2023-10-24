3 possible trade destinations for Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade Donte Jackson to the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars look well on course to retain the AFC South crown under Doug Pederson. However, their pass defense is a grave concern and something that could prevent them from taking that next step when the postseason arrives.
Giving up 273.9 passing yards per game - which ranks second worst behind the Los Angeles Chargers - is not going to cut it against the NFL's elite. That's why seriously considering the possibility of finding alternatives should be considered before the trade deadline.
Donte Jackson isn't perfect, to put it mildly. But he is a veteran presence with enough top-end speed to provide immediate assistance and would likely love the opportunity to play in a warmer climate for one of the league's up-and-coming franchises.
Much will depend on the compensation involved, too. The Carolina Panthers are unlikely to get anything more than a Day 3 selection in return for Jackson, although reports suggest the player is being valued much higher than that by the front office for some unknown reason.
Looking at the possible options for Jackson, the Jaguars make more sense than most. They have a roster right on the cusp of something special - it's just a case of fine-tuning problem position groups in pursuit of getting over the hump.
Any team acquiring Jackson would be taking a calculated risk. After all, he is the definition of a feast or famine addition at this juncture.