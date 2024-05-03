3 post-draft moves Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan should make in 2024
There are more moves to be made.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must add another center
Dan Morgan wasted no time in solidifying the offensive line during free agency. The Carolina Panthers sent lavish sums to acquire Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to become their new starting offensive guard tandem. This should provide quarterback Bryce Young with more stability to go through his progressions after becoming one of the league's most sacked signal-callers during a rookie campaign to forget.
Veteran center Bradley Bozeman was released after he became unsuited to the team's blocking concepts. Instead of bringing in another specialist from the veteran pool or via the 2024 NFL Draft, those in power are switching Austin Corbett to the position after spending most of his career as a right guard.
Corbett is talented and experienced enough to cope with this transition. But some grave concerns cannot be overlooked heading into such a critical second season for Young.
The former second-round selection has never won a starting center job during his previous stops despite getting chances. Corbett is also coming off two significant knee complications in consecutive seasons, so having a viable backup wouldn't be the worst idea in the event another health complication emerges.
Dan Morgan stated that Brady Christensen has been taking center snaps throughout early offseason workouts. The Panthers also picked up Andrew Raym when undrafted free agency arrived, who could fight his way onto the 53-man roster with a smooth transition.
There's no guarantee in that regard. After all, Raym went undrafted for a reason.
The Panthers cannot leave anything to chance in pursuit of giving Young a legitimate shot at proving he was worthy of being the No. 1 overall selection. If Corbett goes down or can't produce the consistency needed, a contingency plan must be in place. For all of Christensen's strengths, it would be a surprise if being a center was one of them.
Money is scarce, but adding another center if the price is right would be beneficial.