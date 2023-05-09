3 potental primetime games for the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Texans
Whether the quarterback duo like it or not, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will be scrutinized and compared throughout their NFL careers. Something that was guaranteed from the moment they were taken 1-2 in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young and Stroud are close friends having come up together in Southern California before thriving in college. As fate would have it, the football gods pitted them against one another as rookies when the Carolina Panthers host the Houston Texans in 2023.
This was recently named a top-10 must-see game by NFL.com, with good reason. Young and Stroud bring an added level of intrigue to the occasion, which might be enough for this once mundane clash to earn primetime status when push comes to shove.
Much will depend on the game's timing. If it's later in the campaign and neither side is in legitimate postseason contention, the clash won't be deserving of such a distinction.
However, if the schedule release makes this an early-season contest, then watching Young and Stroud lock horns under the glaring national spotlight is a mouth-watering proposition. One that could pull in some substantial ratings given the storylines attached.