3 potental primetime games for the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Bears
One doesn't have to look far across social media to see the sneaky rivalry brewing between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. The two teams have been closely linked throughout the offseason, which stemmed from general managers Scott Fitterer and Ryan Poles striking a deal for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
This allowed the Panthers to draft Bryce Young. Chicago got decent draft capital and stud wide receiver D.J. Moore in return, with the likes of quarterback P.J. Walker and running back D'Onta Foreman also moving north in free agency for good measure.
All signs point to some added spice when the Panthers visit the Bears next season. Whether it's enough for the contest to warrant primetime consideration remains to be seen.
It's also the first time Justin Fields comes up against the Panthers, who had the chance to draft the signal-caller in 2021. Instead, they traded for Sam Darnold and selected cornerback Jaycee Horn at No. 8 overall.
Whether this game gets national recognition or not is debatable. However, it doesn't detract from its growing importance to fans who regularly get into arguments and debates with Chicago's passionate support on social media.
Get your popcorn ready for this one.