3 potential landing spots for Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson in 2024
The cornerback's time in Carolina is nearing its end...
By Dean Jones
Where could cornerback Donte Jackson end up next as the Carolina Panthers plan to release or trade the veteran before free agency?
This is a busy time for the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis are currently putting plans in place to mold a competitive roster. Some decisions are tougher than others, but it seems as if Donte Jackson's future has been decided based on reports.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Panthers plan to release or trade Jackson before March 16. This is when he is due a $4 million roster bonus, which is something those in power are looking to avoid based on this development.
Putting the feelers out there in pursuit of enticing a willing suitor to jump the queue and take on Jackson for a late-round pick might not get anyone to bite. The cornerback was solid enough last season, but all signs point to the former second-round selection being cut rather than Carolina getting something back in return.
With this in mind, here are three potential landing spots for Jackson when he inevitably departs the Panthers after six seasons.
Donte Jackson could join the Eagles
Although the Philadelphia Eagles have James Bradberry and Darius Slay under contract in 2024, neither veteran performed to the level expected last season. The dethroned NFC champions can't cut either considering the financial ramifications involved. Therefore, adding another proven veteran to take some heat off could be the most likely cause of action.
This is the sort of move typically associated with aggressive general manager Howie Roseman. He likes acquiring veterans down on their luck in the hope they can regain form. Jackson showed enough last season to suggest he might be a nice complimentary piece in the Eagles' secondary, especially considering the improvements made by the ex-LSU college star against the run in 2023.
