3 potential landing spots for Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson in 2024
The cornerback's time in Carolina is nearing its end...
By Dean Jones
Donte Jackson could join the Lions
The Detroit Lions came agonizingly close to reaching the promised land for the first time in franchise history last season. It was a memorable campaign that captivated the imagination of fans across the country. Dan Campbell's men fell short in the NFC championship game, but they look poised for another bold bid next time around with a few roster tweaks.
One area that could use a boost is Detroit's pass defense. They conceded 257 yards per game through the air on average, which just isn't good enough, and ranked second-worst behind only the Washington Commanders. Something those in power will look to change by finding immediate contributors to capitalize on their window of opportunity.
Donte Jackson fits the mold in terms of mentality. He's confident and determined, so he should fit into the Lions' locker room well in this scenario. While he does give up some big plays on occasion, one could argue the cornerback would be an immediate upgrade as a No. 2 option in Detroit if another shutdown presence can also be sought via free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jackson will always be a polarizing figure among Carolina's fanbase. Many thought they should have let him go in 2021 and kept Stephon Gilmore. Others felt the player was vastly underrated and didn't get enough credit. There was no in-between. Now, we'll get the chance to see what he can do away from such a toxic organization.