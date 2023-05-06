3 pressing Carolina Panthers priorities after the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers must get Bryce Young up to speed
Above all else, the Carolina Panthers needed to find a long-term answer at the quarterback position this offseason. By trading up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young, they've done just that.
Young comes into the NFL with some questions about his durability and whether the player's slender frame can withstand prolonged punishment. This didn't seem to bother him in the SEC, which is thanks in no small part to elite processing and supreme accuracy at all three levels of the field.
Now that the Panthers have what will hopefully be their quarterback for the next decade or more, Frank Reich and his staff must get the one-time Alabama star up to speed quickly. This starts by learning the playbook, developing cohesion with the starting offensive line, and timing with his primary skill-position weapons.
Reich stated recently that Young needs to earn his spot like everyone else. But there is no margin for error in terms of rep management this offseason, which is something that caused complications for Matt Corral during his transition last summer.
If Young takes on coaching and ticks all the aforementioned boxes, then starting Week 1 and immediately thriving is a realistic target. Expectations will be through the roof considering the compensation Carolina gave up for the signal-caller, but all signs point to a profitable future with the Heisman Trophy winner manning things under center.