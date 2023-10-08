3 primary keys to victory for the Carolina Panthers at Lions in Week 5
The Carolina Panthers have entered must-win territory.
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers rushing attack must set the tone
After an offseason of much fanfare with the free-agent signing of Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders, the Carolina Panthers run game has faded into obscurity with each passing contest to the point that it is essentially non-existent.
The offensive line has some of the blame here. But even the worst protection schemes can provide opportunities and the Panthers running back room simply has not been able to capitalize on any of them.
Especially Sanders, who has shown little vision or explosiveness since coming to Carolina. Even with the excuse of injury, it is concerning.
Chuba Hubbard has been the better backfield threat so far this season, yet the team keeps on sending out Sanders for the vast majority of carries to no avail. If this is a sunk-cost issue, then the Panthers need to eat that and put in the best player for the job.
Losing a game simply because you feel like you have to play the player that you spent a lot of money on is no way to be a viable NFL team.
With Bryce Young under center, this team has to do whatever it can to give their rookie quarterback the best possible chance at winning. That starts with setting the tone running the football.