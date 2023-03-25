3 pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers drafting C.J. Stroud in 2023
Con No. 1
Carolina Panthers wouldn't get the better athlete
If there was one knock on C.J. Stroud, it's creativity. He is more of a stereotypical pocket passer rather than some that can conjure up magic out of nothing - which is exactly what makes Bryce Young so special.
This should come into the discussion. But it also needs some additional context.
Just because Stroud didn't elaborate much during his time as Ohio State's man under center, it doesn't mean he can't. His showing against Georgia proved this was possible when pressure comes against a defense loaded with first-round talent, but the player's processing and overall accuracy meant he could get things done from the pocket more often than not.
This will become more difficult in the NFL. The pass-rushers are bigger and more explosive, so trusting his legs when the reads aren't working out is the next challenge for Stroud looking at his college production.
Young is already at that level. His vision and pre-snap recognition is absolutely off the charts - which could be the deciding factor when push comes to shove.
There isn't a lot separating Stroud and Young. It's a good spot for the Panthers to be in and whichever signal-caller they go with is joining a franchise that has everything in place to succeed.
Stroud might not be a world-beater on the move yet. But writing off this area of his game entirely would be foolish.