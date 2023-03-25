3 pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers drafting C.J. Stroud in 2023
Pro No. 2
Carolina Panthers get the best pure passer since Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Stroud is almost flawless as a quarterback prospect. He looks tailor-made for Frank Reich's new offensive system and considering the offensive line in front of him, the signal-caller has a great chance to hit the ground running right out of the gate.
The Carolina Panthers would also be getting the best pure passer to enter the league since Trevor Lawrence. Stroud's accuracy, poise, and ability to make every throw are transferable traits that can help enormously - something the organization has been craving at the position for years.
Bryce Young can also make every throw despite the obvious height and durability concerns. But the slight preference is for Stroud in this regard.
There is assured confidence when Stroud drops back in the pocket. His receivers know that if they get open, the ball will be on time and delivered to the right spot consistently, which is littered across the player's film over the last two years.
The speculation will continue to mount leading into the draft. Carolina won't show their hand until the last minute as they bask in the glory of attaining the No 1 pick, so the debate is going to rage on among a fanbase that appears split on who the right guy is.
Nobody would complain if Stroud was their choice. The same goes for Young given how closely the two prospects are matched.
There is no wrong route the Panthers could go unless those in power gamble on Anthony Richardson. Something that does appear unlikely all things considered.