3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Colts in Week 9
Could a second win of the season come this afternoon?
Carolina Panthers will get the run game going
At this rate, this will be a key to the game each week for the Carolina Panthers until they can run the ball consistently. A shift in snap counts and usage for the running backs occurred last week versus the Houston Texans - something that looks set to continue.
Chuba Hubbard received the bulk of touches and Raheem Blackshear also got some carries. This left free-agent signing Miles Sanders with the least production - two carries for zero yards.
None of the running backs wowed with their stats, but Hubbard and Blackshear had some big moments. Especially on the game's final drive, where the former fourth-round pick played a significant role.
The Indianapolis Colts defense is giving up 124 rushing yards per game so far this season. This could be a great opportunity for the Panthers' offense to get that run game going to open up the play-action for Bryce Young.
If the Panthers get the run game going, it will be a massive factor in whether or not they win their second game of the season. Whether it's feasible based on what we've seen so far is another matter.