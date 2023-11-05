3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Colts in Week 9
Could a second win of the season come this afternoon?
Carolina Panthers defense will create and capitalize on turnovers
The Carolina Panthers won the turnover battle in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. This was a crucial factor in the team getting their first win of the season.
Frankie Luvu had a dominant performance in Week 8, which was good enough to land him the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week award. He tallied 12 total tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss, and two pass deflections. He was the anchor for a defense that had a great day, limiting C.J. Stroud to below-average numbers.
Edge rusher Brian Burns was not 100 percent in Week 8 with a hyperextended elbow, but he still managed to impact the game with a sack on Stroud. If his injury continues to heal, the former first-round pick could wreak havoc with forced fumbles or strip sacks.
Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has thrown five interceptions, has been sacked 14 times, and has lost four fumbles so far in 2023. This means there should be opportunities.
Exposing the Colts' weakness of taking care of the football is essential. If the Panthers' defense can create turnovers, the offense must capitalize by scoring a touchdown instead of field goals to ensure that they will win the game.