3 reasons Carolina Panthers could be leaning toward Bryce Young at No. 1
S2 Cognitive Test matches the tape
Much has been made about the S2 Cognitive Test and its correlation to on-field production. While it's only a small piece of the puzzle, the assessment is something that reportedly holds a lot of weight where team owner David Tepper is concerned when push comes to shove.
Bryce Young scored in the 98th percentile, which is nothing short of astonishing. Anything over 80 is considered exceptional, so it's no surprise the signal-caller wanted to release this information in a similar manner to Joe Burrow, who was also taken No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.
While this was an incredible score, the most important thing is how Young's intelligence also comes across on tape. He is the best processor in this class by a considerable margin - something that was highlighted by general manager Scott Fitterer when speaking about the prospect following their pre-pro day dinner at Alabama.
"He was so well-spoken, so well thought-out. When he talked about his preparation, when he talked about how he studies, how he sees the game, he's at a different level. He's already at that NFL level, which is great to see. Nothing's too big for him. Like, he can walk into any environment and be in total control."- Scott Fitterer via Panthers.com
This is the sort of quarterback other players gravitate towards and get behind fully. For the Carolina Panthers, Young's elite traits in this regard could be enough to swing the pendulum in his favor.