3 reasons the Carolina Panthers were right to stay clear of DeAndre Hopkins
The Carolina Panthers were right to avoid DeAndre Hopkins.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have other pressing needs
Again, there's a lot to suggest that DeAndre Hopkins would have been a fantastic addition to the Carolina Panthers. They also possessed more than enough salary-cap space to make the wide receiver a financial offer he couldn't refuse.
From the outside looking in, the Panthers have far more pressing needs than adding another pass-catcher. Although that depends on whether the likes of Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, and Laviska Shenault Jr. can grow into prominent roles within Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's creative scheme.
Carolina is in desperate need of consistent pass-rushing opposite Brian Burns. This was non-existent in 2022 and it's been bizarre to see the Panthers address this with almost no urgency throughout the offseason.
Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos have adjusted well to 3-4 outside linebacker responsibilities during early workouts. But asking either to fill a starting role represents a big-time gamble all things considered.
Another area that should take priority is Carolina's cornerback options. Jaycee Horn is the only dependable presence and he's got health concerns, but the Panthers didn't bring in anyone that can impact the starting rotation this spring in the hope those around can enhance the contributions under exceptional minds such as Ejiro Evero and DeAngelo Hall.
Spending $13 million per season or more on Hopkins is a luxury. Strengthening the pass-rush and cornerback group looks like a necessity before competitive action begins.