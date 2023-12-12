3 reasons the Carolina Panthers should sit Bryce Young for rest of 2023
It's time to start looking long-term where Bryce Young is concerned.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's safety
Bryce Young will be the first to admit he's not played well this season. But the circumstances around the quarterback make it almost impossible to thrive whether you're experienced or not.
This all starts upfront. The Carolina Panthers offensive line is inept. Almost everyone across the unit has regressed considerably. Losing Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen - their two starting guards from last season - to long-term injuries didn't exactly help matters.
Young is taking incredible punishment as a result. Many wondered how he'd hold up taking big-time hits with such a slender frame. But his toughness cannot be in question after remaining resolute in the face of severe adversity.
Only Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is getting sacked more. He's en route to becoming the most-sacked signal-caller in NFL history and has also displayed toughness beyond measure.
That could all change in the blink of an eye for Young. Pockets are collapsing on the Heisman Trophy winner almost constantly. All it takes is one hit to cause significant problems - just ask fellow rookie C.J. Stroud after this weekend.
Taking Young out of the firing line over their remaining four games removes any potential for injury or being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. It's not throwing in the towel on his fortunes beyond 2023 - it's just smart business sense.