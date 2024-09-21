3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at the Raiders in Week 3
Carolina Panthers will have more rushing yards than the Raiders
The Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders have both been indifferent when it comes to their offensive run game through the first two weeks of the 2024 season. Antonio Pierce's men have the least amount of rushing yards in the entire NFL with 98. After two games played, that averages out to 49 rushing yards per game for the team.
The Panthers aren’t too far behind the Raiders with 148 rushing yards on the season. They’re averaging 74 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth worst in the NFL. Fans should expect there to be an increase in the productivity of the Panthers' run game after Dave Canales decided to install veteran Andy Dalton under center instead of Bryce Young.
Chuba Hubbard is expected to make a positive jump in his production with Dalton being the new quarterback. If the experienced signal-caller can facilitate and control the offense even at an average rate, the run game should look much improved. That's exactly what Canales wants moving forward.
Hubbard is capable of surpassing 100 rushing yards on the ground in any game. In Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Oklahoma State product carried the ball 10 times for 64 rushing yards while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.
Miles Sanders will also get a chance to have an impact in Vegas against the Raiders. The former second-round pick out of Penn State had seven carries for 20 rushing yards in the Week 2 loss to the Chargers along with three receptions for five receiving yards. Much will depend on their usage, but this could become a decent rushing tandem for Canales to utilize.
If the Panthers can get their run game going for the first time this year, they will have a much better chance of securing their first win of the season.