3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Chargers in Week 2
The Carolina Panthers' season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start than it did in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. Bryce Young looked bad. The team's offense couldn’t run the ball. The defense couldn’t get a stop a nosebleed.
Panthers fans received more depressing news as the team found out one of their best players - Derrick Brown - tore his meniscus in the Week 1 clash against the Saints. As if the defense couldn't perform any worse, the unit will be without their best overall performer for the rest of the 2024 season.
Carolina will have the home-field advantage at Bank of America Stadium this weekend. The Panthers will have a chance to flush out their horrendous performance with a potential bounce-back game in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, who didn’t look overly impressive despite beating the Las Vegas Raiders.
With plenty of the season left to figure things out, here are three reasons the Panthers will be victorious in Week 2 at home.
Reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Chargers in Week 2
Carolina Panthers will hold the Chargers to 125 rushing yards or less
One of the biggest surprises for the Carolina Panthers was the inability to stop the Saints' run game. With the additions of A'Shawn Robinson and Jadeveon Clowney, it was universally expected that the ground defense would improve from last year.
The Saints nearly averaged five yards per carry, which is unacceptable. The Panthers' best defensive player Derrick Brown is out indefinitely. His absence is nearly impossible to replace and stacks the odds against Carolina moving forward in 2024.
In Brown’s absence, expect interior defensive linemen LaBryan Ray and Jayden Peevy to receive a good bit of his reps. Robinson and Shy Tuttle will have to step their game up to fill the void of missing the 2023 Pro Bowler.
Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins had a remarkable debut, totaling 135 rushing yards on 10 attempts - averaging out to 13.5 yards per carry - and a rushing touchdown. As a team, the Chargers totaled 176 rushing yards on 27 touches, which worked at 6.5 yards per touch overall.
Needless to say, the Panthers' defense has their work cut out for them facing such a prolific rushing attack. Not to mention they have Justin Herbert at quarterback. If Ejiro Evero's unit defense can stop the run and limit the Chargers offense to 125 rushing yards or less, they will have a much better chance of winning the contest.