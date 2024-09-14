3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Chargers in Week 2
Carolina Panthers prevent Bryce Young from being sacked 3 times or more
The offensive line held up decently in the Week 1 clash with the New Orleans Saints, although quarterback Bryce Young was sacked four times. Three of those came from a defensive back who contributed to Dennis Allen's heavy blitz on those plays. Head coach Dave Canales blamed himself and the offensive coaches rather than pile more misery on his signal-caller.
Three of the Panthers' highest-graded players according to Proi Football Focus were part of the offensive line. Left guard Damien Lewis had the highest grade on the team with 80. Fellow right guard Robert Hunt had the second-highest with 79.5. Center Austin Corbett ranked No. 5 among all Carolina players with a mark of 71.7.
They weren't the problem. This also set the standard that must be met over the campaign.
The Los Angeles Chargers have some legitimate pass rush threats in Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and former Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox. This will be a stern challenge to Carolina's protection in pursuit of giving Young a fighting chance.
Bosa had a sack and Mack had 1.5 quarterback takedowns on Gardner Minshew on Sunday in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. It's a test they must be able to cope with effectively if the Panthers want to keep this closer than expected.
If the offensive line can keep Young upright, his throwing accuracy should increase. This will lead the offense to more success. If the Panthers' offense can pass the ball, the run game should follow as well.
With another week of practice in the books, the Panthers offense should be able to clean up any communication issues that occurred in the Week 1 loss and prevent the same issues from happening this time around. If Carolina can prevent Young from being sacked three or more times, they will have a much better opportunity to get the win in Week 2 at home.