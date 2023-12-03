3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at Buccaneers in Week 13
Could the Carolina Panthers win their second game of the 2023 season?
Another new coaching era dawns for the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But make no mistake, it's a game they can win.
The Carolina Panthers are coming off of an interesting week, to say the least. After suffering a disappointing 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Frank Reich was relieved of his coaching duties on Monday morning.
This move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as Reich’s offense had not produced much at all. He handed off his play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown mid-season and proceeded to take those back after just three weeks - a decision that came with no improvements whatsoever.
The writing was on the wall for Reich. Team owner David Tepper was visibly frustrated after the loss to the Titans and didn’t waste any time moving on from his latest head coach.
Tepper appointed special teams coordinator Chris Tabor as interim head coach. He has experience in the role from his time with Chicago with the Bears and quickly proceeded to fire quarterback coach Josh McCown and assistant head coach Duce Staley as well.
In Week 13 the Panthers will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. This game is somewhat of a revenge game for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was one of Carolina's starters last season.
Here are three reasons the Panthers will be victorious this afternoon.