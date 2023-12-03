3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at Buccaneers in Week 13
Could the Carolina Panthers win their second game of the 2023 season?
Carolina Panthers will have their best offensive game of 2023
It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers offense has been poor all season. Frank Reich’s scheme simply did not coincide with the personnel that they have on this side of the football.
Reich called the offensive plays for eight games and was winless. Thomas Brown called the plays for three games and went 1-2. He will have the keys to the offense for the remainder of the 2023 season.
These next six weeks will be very interesting to see what play calls and formations the Panthers offense will run. Due to Brown being a former running back himself, one would think that he would attempt to establish a respectable rushing attack as a matter of urgency.
Establishing a solid run game should work wonders for rookie quarterback Bryce Young by alleviating the pressure of having to throw the ball 35 times. In the brief moments this season when the Panthers offense has run the ball well, the passing game has been fluid as well.
In the process, Brown should do everything he can to get Miles Sanders’ confidence back. The play-caller should also continue to give touches to running back Chuba Hubbard, who has been one of the more explosive players this season.
D.J. Chark is another name to watch. The wide receiver hasn’t quite hit his stride this year, but he could take a step in the right direction with the Panthers' new situation.
Based on their performance levels, the Panthers' offensive line is built for the run game. If Brown can successfully run a balanced system, Carolina should be able to have their best offensive performance of 2023.