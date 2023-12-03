3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at Buccaneers in Week 13
Could the Carolina Panthers win their second game of the 2023 season?
Carolina Panthers will get pressure on Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield will be coming into this game with some motivation since it didn’t work out for him with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. The quarterback has played pretty well this season and will want to show off his skillset against his old team.
The Panthers defense has been interesting so far in 2023. They are not good against the run but have some of the best team stats against the pass.
Ejiro Evero's unit is No. 4 in the NFL in the fewest opponent pass yards as well as tied for No. 3 in completions allowed. Not too shabby considering all the injuries.
What makes these stats even more impressive is the Panthers' defense is tied for second for the fewest sacks in the entire NFL. By generating more pressure on the quarterbacks and bringing them down, all three phases of the team should see more production.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a pretty decent offensive line when it comes to pass protection, only giving up 26 sacks this season. For the Panthers to ensure that they collect a win, getting pressure on Mayfield will be a significant factor.