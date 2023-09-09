3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at the Falcons in Week 1
The Carolina Panthers can beat the Falcons in Week 1.
Carolina Panthers defense can limit Falcons rushing attack
The Atlanta Falcons offense is definitely a question mark heading into 2023, solely based on Desmond Ridder being the starting quarterback. The doubts relate to how they will fare in the passing game. The Carolina Panthers should do their best to make the signal-caller beat them through the air.
In 2022, the Falcons rushed for the third most yards in the entire NFL with 2,718 - averaging out to about 160 yards per game. It was apparent that Atlanta relied on the run game offensively and will continue to do so with Ridder’s inexperience.
To build on the Falcons' rushing attack in 2023, rookie Bijan Robinson could be a dynamic addition. Mix him in with Tyler Allgeier - who had more than 1,000 rushing yards in 2022 - plus veteran Cordarrelle Patterson, and Atlanta has a potent trio on their hands.
With Brian Burns' status for Sunday in question, the Panthers will need all hands on deck to attempt to contain the Falcons run game. It will be key to see how Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, and DeShawn Williams perform in the season opener on the interior defensive line, which will be crucial to the overall outcome.
If the Panthers' defense is able to prevent the Falcons from rushing for more than 150 yards, they should be in a great position to win the game.