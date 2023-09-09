3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at the Falcons in Week 1
The Carolina Panthers can beat the Falcons in Week 1.
Carolina Panthers will win the turnover battle
It will be interesting to see how Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder plays in the season opener. There’s not too much tape on him in the NFL and the Carolina Panthers need to capitalize on his inexperience.
For the Panthers' defense to make Ridder uncomfortable early, they need to put some pressure on him. Causing some sacks could lead to fumbles or interceptions.
If Ridder gets flustered early, it might be enough to set the Panthers' defense up for success and potentially have a big day. The offense could capitalize as well by scoring off the turnovers with a short field.
Fans will be excited to see how Ejiro Evero’s scheme, personnel and play calls are executed in Week 1 as this is his first regular season game as defensive coordinator in Carolina. The Panthers didn’t show much of their scheme on either side of the ball in the preseason, so Sunday will be the first opportunity to witness what they have in store.
On the other side, the Panthers must take care of the football. In the brief amount of time Bryce Young played in the preseason, he did not turn it over.
Young is going to make mistakes eventually. But if he’s able to end the game with zero interceptions or fumbles, the Panthers should have a great chance to win.
It’s essential that the Panthers make life difficult for Ridder on Sunday in order to gain an advantage in the turnover battle. Winning the turnover battle could play a big part in any success that comes their way.