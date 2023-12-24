3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. Packers in Week 16
Could a seond consecutive win be on the cards in Carolina?
Carolina Panthers will force multiple turnovers on defense
The Carolina Panthers defense has been borderline elite this season while being one of the league's worst in creating turnovers and sacking the quarterback. A big part of their win against the Atlanta Falcons was the unit's ability to force two turnovers.
Ejiro Evero should use their strong defensive performance in Week 15 as motivation to build upon and finish even stronger in the next three weeks. Not to mention the defense is close to as healthy as it has been for the entire season.
While the Panthers' defense is one of the NFL's most underrated, they are dreadful at getting to the quarterback and finishing the play with a sack. If Evero can scheme up some pressure on Jordan Love, the turnovers should start to pile up for Carolina's progressive young group.
If the Panthers' defense can stop the run against the Green Bay Packers and force them to pass the football, that should play to their advantage. They’re one of the top pass defenses you'll find anywhere.
Carolina's defense has given up the second-fewest passing yards in the league with 2,575. This averages out to about 184 passing yards per game. If Evero can get them playing how they have the entire year while creating a few turnovers, the Panthers should have a great chance to be victorious in Week 16.