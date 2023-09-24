3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at Seahawks in Week 3
It'll be tough, but nothing is impossible.
Carolina Panthers defense will make life difficult for Geno Smith
The Carolina Panthers defense has been one of the league's best so far in 2023 when it comes to sacking the quarterback. They’ve racked up a total of eight takedowns in two games, which is tied for fifth in the NFL.
In two games, the Panthers' defense has only given up an average of 149 passing yards per game. The defensive line and edge rushers along with Frankie Luvu have done a great job of putting pressure on the quarterback and have made it difficult for signal-callers to throw the ball all where they want.
Geno Smith has only been sacked three times so far in the first two weeks and he hasn’t fumbled the ball. The Seattle Seahawks - as a team - have not committed a turnover in 2023, which is impressive. The Panthers defense will need to give Pete Carroll's men their best shot and attempt to wreck the game by causing turnovers.
Carolina's upstart defense under Ejiro Evero will need to continue to get pressure in Week 3 against Smith and make him uncomfortable. If the Panthers' defensive unit is able to sack Smith frequently or get him to turn the ball over - especially considering starting left tackle Charles Cross is missing - it will expand their probability of winning the game tremendously.
Can the Panthers dig deep and gain another victory at Lumen Field? Time will tell on that front.