3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. Texans in Week 8
Is the the week Carolina gets a win?
Carolina Panthers will make life difficult for C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has gotten off to a really nice start. He has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the NFL, ranks tenth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,660, and fourth in yards per attempt with 7.8.
The Carolina Panthers must do everything in their power to make Stroud uncomfortable. Their defense could be getting back a starter in safety Xavier Woods from injury in Week 8, although they will be without defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos as he was placed on injured/reserve.
Brian Burns popped up on the injury report this week and could potentially miss the game against the Texans with an elbow issue. If he’s unable to play, the Panthers pass rush is thin and reliant on either inexperienced or underperforming players.
The Panthers' defense must get pressure on Stroud early. He has only been sacked 13 times so far in 2023.
Carolina's defense averages over two sacks per game, but they will need to get to Stroud more than that in attempts to wreck the game. They could also do with creating some turnovers in Week 8 - whether that is through interceptions or forced fumbles. Getting pressure on Stroud will be instrumental in enforcing potential takeaways.
The Houston Texans run game hasn’t been as good as it was in 2022. If the Panthers' defense is able to take away the run game and focus on defending the pass, they should be set up for success.
If Stroud has a rough outing, the Panthers could be victorious.