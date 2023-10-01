3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. Vikings in Week 4
It's now or never for the Carolina Panthers...
Carolina Panthers will contain Kirk Cousins and his WRs
Kirk Cousins is playing tremendously well to start the 2023 season. The quarterback and the Minnesota Vikings have several league-leading categories on offense, which is a threat the Carolina Panthers need to take seriously.
Cousins' most reliable weapon Justin Jefferson is leading the entire NFL in receiving yards with 458. He also has the most 20-plus-yard receptions by a long shot with 12.
Jefferson can wreck a game for opposing defenses with his ability to get open and move the chains. Tight end T.J. Hockensen and rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison are other weapons that Cousins utilizes to be one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.
The Panthers ' defensive secondary has been banged up of late. Safety Xavier Woods has a hamstring injury that could keep him out for four to six weeks, but C.J. Henderson is good to go after his afternoon was cut short last time around.
If the Panthers' defense can keep the run game quiet, get pressure on Cousins, and contain Jefferson, they will have a good chance of attaining their first win of 2023.