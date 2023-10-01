3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. Vikings in Week 4
It's now or never for the Carolina Panthers...
Carolina Panthers defense will force and capitalize on turnovers
One of the only bright spots for the Carolina Panthers has been the defense and its transition to the 3-4 alignment under coordinator Ejiro Evero. They have racked up 10 sacks in three games, which ranks tied-fourth in the NFL, hauling in two interceptions as well.
A notable statistic for the Minnesota Vikings' offense is that they have conceded eight sacks to date. Getting pressure on Kirk Cousins will be instrumental - if the Panthers are able to rattle him, his turnover number should increase.
The Vikings offense has lost seven fumbles so far in 2023 - Cousins has three of them. Carolina must prioritize getting in the backfield and making the veteran signal-caller uncomfortable.
If the Panthers are able to create turnovers, they need to capitalize by turning them into points. That is arguably the biggest key of all.
Pressure is increasing on those in positions of power. The Panthers are still relatively early into the campaign, but starting 0-4 with two tough games upcoming before their bye would bring far more questions than answers attached.