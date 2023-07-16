3 reasons to be excited about the Carolina Panthers in 2023
2023 looks to be a season of promise and hope for the Carolina Panthers.
Carolina Panthers have Bryce Young
There was a lot of anticipation and nervousness surrounding the Carolina Panthers after their acquisition of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The selection of Bryce Young as the franchise's new quarterback has switched that energy.
Watching rookie quarterbacks play their first few games in the NFL without knowing what kind of player they are is eye-catching. Especially when that signal-caller is a Heisman Trophy winner and the first player taken like Young.
Young has showcased his skills through social media clips in practice and drills. Many coaches around him have said he has one of the best football processors they have ever worked with.
The hype surrounding him is real. And his first home game in Charlotte will be electric.
Getting Young as the guy after having a quarterback carousel already brings the excitement level of the viewer way up. Watching all of the previous guys come and go through Carolina over the past few seasons was something to marvel at. You never knew what you were going to see.
That grabs your attention to see how bad it could get. But going from that to Young is a stark contrast. He will make the offense efficient and more enjoyable to watch.
The pressure of the entire Panthers organization sits on Young's shoulders. His performance and growth this season will be very telling as to how good he truly is. And if he has the potential to lead Carolina to success.