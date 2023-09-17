3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Saints in Week 2
The Carolina Panthers need this one on Monday night.
Carolina Panthers offense will play a clean game
Bryce Young’s long-awaited debut came with some positives and negatives. On the positive front, the quarterback looked very calm and composed as he went through his progressions and got the ball out fairly quickly to his receivers. He even threw his first career touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst.
A negative that came from Young’s debut was the two interceptions. Of course, he is a rookie and mistakes are going to occur for a young quarterback.
One of Young’s strong attributes coming out of college was his accuracy and decision-making, so fans can feel encouraged that he will learn from his mistakes after watching film and meeting with his coaches.
The Saints' defense intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill three times in Week 1. So this is a defense that has already had success with defending the pass. Young will need to be on his “A” game as a result.
The Carolina Panthers offense also needs to work on ball security in Week 2. Running back Miles Sanders fumbled at a crucial point during the game while his team was driving down the field.
It’s understandable that the offense will need some time to get things right considering they have a rookie quarterback at the helm, a brand new head coach, offensive coordinator and plenty of new faces on that side of the ball.
Turnovers were a big reason the Panthers lost in Week 1 to the Atlanta Falcons. Playing a clean game on offense with the Saints coming to town on Monday Night Football is an absolute must.