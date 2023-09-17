3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Saints in Week 2
The Carolina Panthers need this one on Monday night.
Carolina Panthers get their intermediate and deep pass game going
In Bryce Young’s first career game. he completed 20 out of 38 passes with a completion percentage of 52.6 percent, totaling 146 passing yards. He threw one touchdown pass as well as throwing two interceptions.
Young was only sacked twice after plenty of questions about the Carolina Panthers offensive line struggles in the preseason.
It was Young’s first career NFL game, so there are going to be growing pains. One thing the Panthers need to do in order to be successful in Week 2 is to complete and attempt more passes in the intermediate to deep quadrants of the field.
A noteworthy stat is that Young only averaged 3.8 yards per pass attempt against Atlanta. A lot of his throws were short yardage, with his longest completion of the day being just 14 yards.
Young has enough arm talent to throw deep when necessary as well as excelling in the intermediate areas.
Potentially Young’s best deep threat receiver DJ Chark was out due to injury against the Falcons but could be able to return to the lineup in Week 2. They had a great connection in training camp and will look to continue building that chemistry as the season moves along.
Due to the Panthers' game tape last week in the quick passing game, expect the deep ball to open up. If Carolina is able to successfully gash the Saints with the pass in the intermediate and deep areas of the field, they could be victorious on the big stage for Monday Night Football against the Saints.