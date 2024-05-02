3 remaining Carolina Panthers needs after the 2024 NFL Draft
Do the Carolina Panthers have any remaining needs after the 2024 NFL Draft?
Carolina Panthers could add another wide receiver
Why not?
This offseason has featured two big moves at wide receiver. The Carolina Panthers added Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a pick-swap trade for cornerback Donte Jackson, who will now wear the black and gold. The team also used the No. 32 overall pick to take Xavier Legette from South Carolina. Here's his draft profile from Lance Zierlein:
"[Xavier] Legette is tight-hipped with a linear release that makes him susceptible to press. He uses his route running simply as a means of getting to the rendezvous point rather than a chance to con coverage out of position. His star shines brightest once the ball goes up and he’s able to use his body control, play strength and ball skills to impose his will on the coverage. He’s unlikely to become a smooth route runner, but he can handle tough catches and he has stealth acceleration that makes him a credible deep-ball threat. Add toughness as a runner and run blocker to his profile of competitiveness and he becomes a Day 2 talent with the potential to develop into a starter."
So, the top three at the position are likely Johnson, Legette, and Adam Thielen. It's still a below-average unit, but there are some viable players at long last.
Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. figure to compete for playing time. Bringing in another wide receiver could still be firmly on the table. If I were Dan Morgan, I would not stop pestering the Cincinnati Bengals about Tee Higgins and the San Francisco 49ers about Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk.
Higgins would be the best fit. It doesn't appear as though the Bengals want to move him, but something has to give. If Carolina wants to address the position in the free-agent market instead, there are some options out there like Tyler Boyd, Odell Beckham Jr., and Hunter Renfrow among others.