3 remaining objectives Carolina Panthers must complete before Week 1
Carolina Panthers need a true WR2 to step up
In fairness, Jonathan Mingo has been doing his best to put this one at ease. The Ole Miss product trained with Steve Smith Sr. earlier in the offseason. He's looked leaps and bounds better than the 2023 rookie who struggled with drops and route running. Several highlight clips have already risen of impressive grabs by the former second-round pick at camp.
Mingo emerging as the player he was drafted to would be a huge sigh of relief for the Carolina Panthers. For one, it would stabilize the ends of a receiving corps that had no true weapon last season, though Adam Thielen was and remains an excellent safety net.
Thielen and an improved Mingo on the wings with Diontae Johnson getting the first read from the slot is not going to be the type of corps defensive coordinators can write-off while they game plan.
Mingo securing the WR2 role would also allow Xavier Legette more breathing room as the first-round pick rehabs his foot and attempts to get some real game experience under him. The physically imposing pass-catcher was drafted to be the go-to guy of the future. His physical tools are promising, but making the offensive success immediately reliant on his production could have been damaging to both his development and the Panthers overall.
It also should take pressure (or excuses, depending on how you look at it) away from Bryce Young. The former Alabama quarterback will now have viable downfield options from any of his top three to four wide receivers. Combined with upgraded protection, the team will be able to take a good look at whether he can truly hit them without having to work a miracle on every play.
Young appears slated to sit for much of the preseason, so his time to develop a rapport with his receivers and help another leader of the pack emerge will have to wait until the regular season begins. With luck, Mingo's production is not a flash in the pan and this won't remain a concern for too much longer.