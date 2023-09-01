3 rookie records Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young can break in 2023
Big things are expected of Bryce Young in 2023.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young could break pass completion percentage record
- Record holder: Dak Prescott - 67.8%
One of the main things that set Bryce Young apart from other college hopefuls looking to secure the No. 1 overall pick was accuracy. He completed more than 65 percent of his passes over three seasons at Alabama, displaying the level of processing normally associated with seasoned veterans and not those operating in the SEC.
This has shown no signs of slowing down since joining the Carolina Panthers. Young's timing is exceptional, the football is on point more often than not, and he has no trouble distributing over the middle despite his lack of height.
Couple this with an inventive scheme designed by Frank Reich and Thomas Brown that'll play to his strengths, and it's not hard to see why many are tipping the signal-caller for success. Much will depend on how the wide receiver room fares with concerns surrounding Carolina's revamped unit, which is littered with unknown quantities and those on the cusp of being injury-prone.
Young's rapid-fire ability to go through his progressions and act with supreme conviction when a decision is made couldn't be more impressive. Obviously, others have to meet expectations and not be wasteful when opportunities present themselves, but the Heisman Trophy winner could get close to Dak Prescott's rookie completion percentage record of 67.8 when it's all said and done.
It won't be easy. But that's why they are records at the end of the day.