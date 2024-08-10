3 shocking Carolina Panthers cut candidates emerging from 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Carolina Panthers WR
Ihmir Smith-Marsette is a dynamic playmaker. While the wide receiver didn't feature much on offense following his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, his versatility and explosiveness caught the eye when called upon down the stretch.
Smith-Marsette got a new deal for his troubles and set his sights firmly on being more impactful within Dave Canales' schematic concepts. His ability as a kick returner should help the Panthers, especially with the new kickoff rules coming into play. The former Iowa star also has the mentality Dan Morgan is looking to instill across the roster to make the logo feared once again.
The problem for Smith-Marsette isn't his production levels, which have been encouraging without standing out compared to the likes of Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. further down the wide receiver depth chart. He could be a shocking cut candidate thanks to the rapid emergence of someone who came into the fold extremely late.
Deven Thompkins worked with Canales on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season without featuring too much in the passing game. However, he's made an electrifying start to life in Carolina, displaying crisp route-running and assured hands that haven't gone unnoticed by those in attendance.
Thompkins has a lot of hard work ahead to force his way into the team's plans. He's still playing catch-up and remains something of an unknown quantity. It didn't take long to make a good impression - something that won't go unnoticed by a player with similar traits such as Smith-Marsette.
The 2021 fifth-round selection won't be giving up his spot without a fight. Smith-Marsette is highly determined, confident in his abilities, and strives to work harder than anybody. That's a solid platform from which to build heading into Year 2 with the franchise.
Thompkins' eye-catching production right out of the gate should ignite a sense of urgency. Not just where Smith-Marsette is concerned, but throughout the wide receiver room in the weeks leading up to final cuts.