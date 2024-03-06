3 shocking cuts the Carolina Panthers could make in 2024
Nothing is off the table right now...
By Dean Jones
Bradley Bozeman - Carolina Panthers C
This would be a tough one considering the esteem in which Bradley Bozeman is held. He's an exceptional community presence and a likable character. But by Dave Canales' admission, there will be no sentiment attached to the team's decision-making process this offseason.
Bozeman performed extremely well during his first season with the Carolina Panthers. He slotted in seamlessly after finally getting the green light to replace Pat Elflein. The former sixth-round pick out of Alabama looked well suited to the demands placed on him by Steve Wilks and Ben McAdoo as part of their downhill, run-first approach. This resulted in a well-deserved contract extension.
Hopes were high that Bozeman could build on this and become the long-term center this team has craved since Ryan Kalil hung up his cleats. Unfortunately, things didn't go nearly as well during the 2023 campaign.
The player looked lost as all around him crumbled. Bozeman found life difficult within the zone-blocking scheme implemented by Thomas Brown and Frank Reich. He remained durable, but his eight sacks conceded became an ongoing frustration when more was expected.
With Canales also looking to adopt his form of a wide-zone blocking system to hopefully get this offense trending in the right direction, Bozeman faces a significant amount of work to adjust accordingly. While there are minimal savings attached to his release, the Panthers have shown a willingness to take a hit now to make things easier long-term.