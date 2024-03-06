3 shocking cuts the Carolina Panthers could make in 2024
Nothing is off the table right now...
By Dean Jones
Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers OL
Again, this would be a harsh one. But with Austin Corbett coming off two significant knee injuries over consecutive seasons, the Carolina Panthers might decide to cut their losses with the imposing interior offensive lineman.
Corbett worked exceptionally hard to come back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 18 of the 2022 season. He lasted just four games and played 100 percent of snaps during that span before another knee complication sent him to injured reserve. This was a body blow and one that severely damaged quarterback Bryce Young's ability to get consistent protection.
With reports suggesting Carolina's new regime will target interior offensive linemen suited to Dave Canales' blocking concepts in free agency, Corbett's future could come under the microscope. Much will depend on the prognosis surrounding his return in 2024, but moving him on depending on what reinforcements arrive is a plausible avenue of pursuit.
Releasing Corbett with a post-June 1 designation comes with $6.25 million in savings attached and $3.88 million in dead money. Completely revamping the offensive line interior in one fell swoop comes with cohesion complications attached, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
Corbett is a top-level performer when healthy. Unfortunately for the player, dependability on the health front has become an issue.