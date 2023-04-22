3 shocking trades the Carolina Panthers might make in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could trade for Chase Young
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are looking for pass-rushing assistance opposite Brian Burns. The position was largely ignored in free agency despite the salary-cap space available, so expect those in power to treat this as a matter of urgency once a new rookie quarterback is finally chosen at No. 1 overall.
Going down the draft route represents the cheapest option long-term. However, if the Panthers want to go a little bolder with their thought process, perhaps putting in a call to Carolina's former head coach Ron Rivera might be a possibility.
The target? Chase Young.
Now this comes with substantial risk attached. Young's promising rookie campaign has been followed by 12 games and 1.5 sacks in two seasons, which has him right on the cusp of draft-bust status unless major improvements arrive in 2023.
The Washington Commanders have a massive upcoming decision surrounding Young's fifth-year option, which stands at more than $17 million if activated. They have a huge amount tied up in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the defensive line interior, with Montez Sweat also heading into a contract year looking for a big payday.
It's hard to envisage a scenario where the Commanders keep their entire defensive front around. If Young is the odd man out and the price is right, this sort of feast-or-famine move could be exactly what the Panthers' defense needs to get over the hump.