3 shocking trades the Carolina Panthers might make in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could trade Jeremy Chinn
This would be the most shocking of all, to a certain extent. One that could shatter some sections of the Carolina Panthers fanbase given Jeremy Chinn's popularity.
However, let's discuss the hypothetical situation in more detail.
Chinn is going to be deployed all over the field by Ejiro Evero after his influence waned at the safety position. This could be a positive step for the player heading into a contract year, but a scenario could emerge where he becomes the odd one out and the only viable trade asset if Scott Fitterer wants to recoup some capital.
Frankie Luvu and Shaq Thompson are the starting interior linebacker tandem and Brian Burns will occupy one of the outside spots. If the Panthers acquire one or two to further bolster the second level in the 2023 NFL Draft, it's difficult to see where Chinn features unless he's given the roamer role.
The trade market for Chinn would be robust despite his contract status. If a whopping offer came along that was too good to refuse, Fitterer would be foolish not to at least discuss the notion.
In truth, the Panthers are better off with Chinn, who remains an athletic, instinctive presence capable of making a real difference. Evero is currently conjuring up ways to best maximize his skill set, so removing the former second-round pick out of Southern Illinois entirely from the equation seems like a non-starter.
But with Fitterer, nothing is 100 percent. One only has to examine the Christian McCaffrey trade as proof of that.