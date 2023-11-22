3 silver linings from the Carolina Panthers 2023 season so far
It hasn;t been all bad...
By Dean Jones
Things can't get much worse, right?
Fans have gone through some significant hardships throughout the Carolina Panthers' eventful franchise history spanning three decades. Many thought the Matt Rhule era was rock bottom - others remember the 2010 campaign that led to Cam Newton being taken No. 1 overall the following year.
There's been no end to the misery this season. One win from ten, opposing fans taking over Bank of America Stadium with regularity, countless injuries to key personnel, an offense that is failing rookie quarterback Bryce Young, and an owner who looks incapable of forming a concise, stable plan for sustainable NFL success.
I could go on, but you get the picture.
The only way is up. Things might get worse before they get better, but when the Panthers eventually get things right, it'll be all the sweeter having gone through such turbulent times.
It can't get much worse from a performance standpoint. Carolina hasn't been in many games this season, but building around Young effectively and devising a scheme that plays to his strengths would be a solid foundation from which to build.
That might seem like a long way off having been forced to witness such moribund production throughout 2023. However, it does represent a glimmer of light at the end of a very dark tunnel.
I get it, the glass-half-full outlook long-term is hard to see. But savor every moment when the Panthers do eventually turn it around.