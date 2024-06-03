3 sizable offseason wins for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers focused on Bryce Young
One could forgive Bryce Young for feeling extremely let down last season. The Carolina Panthers did almost nothing to help their new rookie quarterback and he suffered accordingly. Aside from a few flashes and two wins, his first campaign in the pros was an unmitigated disaster.
Many in the national media lambasted Young unfairly during and after the season. The Panthers were ridiculed for what some perceived as one of the worst draft trades in NFL history. In almost every case, there was no consideration of the mitigating factors behind his demise.
This was not an opinion shared by the Panthers. Dan Morgan did everything in his power to place the right pieces around Young this offseason. The Heisman Trophy winner is now in a much better place to show the world why he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young's improved supporting cast coupled with Dave Canales as head coach has things looking up for the signal-caller. There is a lot of hard work ahead and nothing is guaranteed. But either way, Morgan will get a true evaluation of Carolina's prized possession next season.
Considering the investment made in Young - one that saw the Panthers hand over the No. 1 pick in 2024 to the Chicago Bears - there was no other option. Giving the former Alabama star a fighting chance at proving he can become a productive quarterback was the right thing to do. It might come at the expense of defensive production, but it's a small price to pay if Carolina's man under center makes strides.
This was a big confidence boost for Young when he needed it most. Morgan deserves credit for striking with conviction when opportunities arose in free agency, the draft, and the trade market. If these moves have the desired effect, the Panthers are going to reap some hefty short and long-term rewards.