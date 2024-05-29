3 small Carolina Panthers moves that could make a big difference in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers needed to make significant changes across the board this offseason. This once-proud franchise has spent too long languishing among the bottom feeders under previous regimes. After descending into the NFL's worst team last season, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales had a monumental task awaiting them.
Morgan and Canales had a previous working relationship from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. They also had an aligned vision regarding the Panthers. Some tough roster choices were made that not every fan agreed with, but it's clear they have the organization's best long-term interests at heart.
This was never going to be a quick fix. Morgan admitted he wasn't going to solve every ongoing complication in one offseason. Still, the front-office leader believes that there is enough to get the Panthers trending in a positive direction and back to competence with Canales' progressive thinking and unrivaled positivity leading the charge.
On this topic, here are three small moves made by the Panthers that could end up making a big difference in 2024.
Carolina Panthers re-signed Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Scott Fitterer didn't get many trades right during his unsuccessful spell as general manager. However, swapping late-round picks with the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the services of Ihmir Smith-Marsette was one of them.
The wide receiver was going to be among the Chiefs' final cuts before the Carolina Panthers jumped the queue. Smith-Marsette became a dynamic option in the kick return game right out of the gate. There was also a lot to like about his involvement in the offensive scheme down the stretch - something that Dave Canales can perhaps put to better use after Dan Morgan gave him a one-year extension worth $1.41 million.
This could be a tremendous piece of business for the Panthers. Smith-Marsette's ability to generate yards after the catch might come in handy if he impresses Canales enough throughout the summer. Thanks to the NFL's new kickoff rules, his exploits in this discipline can also leap forward with more favorable stipulations for the return team.
Smith-Marsette is fiercely determined and has always been confident he can play a bigger role if given the chance. Hopefully, this is the year everything clicks into place.