3 small Carolina Panthers moves that could make a big difference in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers signed Jordan Fuller
Dan Morgan adopted a ruthless mentality to his roster building after the Carolina Panthers promoted him this offseason. He knew cutting ties with some established veterans was going to hinder his chances of short-term prosperity. That said, he felt it was worth the risk to put the franchise in a better financial position over the coming years.
The likes of Hayden Hurst and Bradley Bozeman were removed from the equation. Perhaps more surprising was Carolina's decision to release veteran safety Vonn Bell after just one season with the franchise.
Bell missed some time through injury, but his performances were decent enough. His leadership was another major boost to a defense that performed well in difficult circumstances under Ejiro Evero. Unfortunately for the player, it was not enough to secure an extended stay.
Things turned out pretty well for Bell, who returned to the Cincinnati Bengals. As for the Panthers? Morgan thought he could get better for cheaper with the signing of Jordan Fuller in free agency.
Fuller knows Evero's coaching demands from their time working together with the Los Angeles Rams. He's just turned 26 years old and bounced back in 2023 following some injury complications the season prior. At a cost of just $3.25 million against Carolina's salary cap, this could be a steal when it's all said and done.
The former sixth-round pick emerged quickly to carve out a role for himself with the Rams. Fuller boasts outstanding communication skills, has no trouble coming down to help in run support, and is decent enough in coverage on the backend. Slotting him next to Xavier Woods has the makings of a productive tandem.
There is plenty of incentive for Fuller to perform well in 2024. He's young enough to potentially get a long-term extension if he reaches or exceeds expectations. In this scenario, the defensive back would immediately become one of Morgan's best personnel moves of the offseason.