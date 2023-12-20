3 struggling Carolina Panthers players who came up clutch in Week 15
These players stepped up in the biggest way imaginable.
By Dean Jones
Bradley Bozeman - Carolina Panthers C
It's been a tough campaign overall for Bradley Bozeman. The experienced center has found life difficult to make the same impact he managed to accomplish during his first season with the Carolina Panthers. This has a lot to do with not being especially suited to zone-blocking concepts deployed by the new regime.
Bozeman was tasked with responsibilities more in keeping with his supreme talent in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. High winds and heavy rain meant the Panthers had to rely on their power running attack. This was probably music to the former Alabama star's ears.
This was easily Bozeman's best game of the season. The Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee crushed almost everyone in his path. He was relentless in run blocking. In turn, this provided the confidence needed to hold his own in pass protection.
The entire offensive line was much improved. They strapped on their big boy pants and overwhelmed the Falcons' defensive front. Bozeman was at the heart of everything good and more importantly, he came up with the goods in key moments with sound communication, expert snapping in tough conditions, and outstanding consistency.
Bozeman's strengths are obvious at this point. Therefore, his future largely depends on what sort of blocking concepts the new coaching regime plans to deploy when their respective appointments are confirmed.