3 surprising standouts from Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason workouts
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales had much to get through when the Carolina Panthers finally joined forces over early offseason workouts. There were new schematic concepts to implement, individual adjustments to correct, and confidence to build back up following one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
Not an easy task by any stretch of the imagination. However, there was much to like about Canales' strategic approach and purposeful teaching methods. Something that resonates well with the modern-day player and brings a positive response.
This was just the first step. What unfolds over Carolina's training camp and during preseason games will strongly indicate what the Panthers might be capable of next season. Canales believes something special is brewing, but fans need to see the football product first before coming to their conclusions.
Until then, players are jockeying for positions and aiming to improve their respective chances of making an impact. With this in mind, here are three surprising standouts from the Panthers' early offseason workouts in 2024.
Harrison Mevis - Carolina Panthers K
The Carolina Panthers turned over every stone to improve their roster this offseason. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales were intent on creating more competition and raising standards. A prime example of this newfound ethos centers on what's currently unfolding within the kicking room.
Eddy Pineiro opted to skip everything but Carolina's mandatory minicamp. This provided an opportunity for Harrison Mevis to showcase his skills - something he's done effectively to make this a genuine battle heading into camp.
Mevis' booming leg and overall accuracy became a nice surprise over early workouts. The undrafted free agent had one wayward day - ironically when Pineiro showed up but didn't participate in drills. His production was pleasing aside from that.
This will arguably be the most fascinating position battle to watch when the Panthers congregate in Charlotte for their training camp. It will be intense, but Mevis has set himself up well to push Pineiro every step of the way.